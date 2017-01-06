Semi driver charged for spilling gravel causing November crash

Charges have been filed against a 37-year-old Kissimmee man who Florida Highway Patrol troopers say was responsible for the three-car crash that seriously injured a Tampa man in November.
Simon Saez, of Selyan Transport, faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash and unsecured load resulting in serious injury after more than 18,000 pounds of gravel was spilled from his semitrailer on the Interstate 4/Selmon Expressway connector ramp to eastbound Interstate 4 on Nov. 29.
Three drivers lost control of their cars when driving over the gravel and collided with the barrier wall. A 24-year-old Tampa man who was surveying the damage of his car after hitting the barrier wall was hit by another car that lost control, forcing him over the barrier wall to drop 33 feet below. The Tampa man was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Through their investigation, FHP troopers traced Saez through commercial motor vehicle records.
