January 6, 2017 9:19 AM

Palmetto crash seriously injures one

By Hannah Morse

A man was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries after a car crash in Palmetto Friday morning.

According to the Palmetto Police Department, a man in his 30s driving a Saturn was northbound on Haben Boulevard around 7:04 a.m. A woman driving a Mazda was turning left from southbound lanes into Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center.

Police are still investigating who was at fault in the crash. Northbound traffic on Haben Boulevard was being diverted due to a roadblock.

