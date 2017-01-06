What to do, where to go this weekend for college football national title game events

It’s the kickoff before the kickoff.
The College Football Playoff national championship event starts in earnest Friday across downtown Tampa.
Events begin at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and the Tampa Convention Center. In addition, thousands of fans will begin descending on the area in anticipation of Monday night’s kickoff.
Alabama and Clemson square off at 8 p.m. Monday at Raymond James Stadium in a rematch of last year’s title game.
But it’s more than just a game.
Events will range from downtown Tampa to Raymond James Stadium to Clearwater Beach.
There will be parties, concerts, exhibits, fan events, a 5K run and special events at restaurants and bars throughout the area.
Here’s a look at this weekend’s events:
Friday
Playoff Fan Central/Tampa Convention Center (3-8 p.m.)
Playoff Fan Central is a 200,000-square foot college football themed park. The multi-day fan event will give thousands of fans the opportunity to be a part of the College Football Playoff national championship experience, with appearances from the Alabama and Clemson bands, cheerleaders and mascots, and mini pep rallies for each participating team. It is filled with various activities including interactive games, sponsor activities, special guest appearances and exhibits celebrating college football, this family friendly event creates memories that last a lifetime.
Admission is $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Children under 12 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (Gates open at 5 p.m.)
Free outdoor concert series featuring a variety of national recording artists. Eric Paslay will perform, along with The Shadowboxers and Clare Dunn. The show begins at 6 p.m. There is a fireworks show at 11 p.m.
Saturday
Amalie Arena
Media Day will feature both teams and coaching staffs participating in Monday’s title game. Attendees can watch their favorite players and listen in to interviews, while experiencing more than 1,000 media members preview the national championship game. Alabama is at 9 a.m., Clemson at 10:30 a.m. The event is free to attend.
Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (Gates open at noon)
Free outdoor concert series featuring a variety of local and national recording artists, including Southern Train, Save the Radio, Cold Ward Kids, Rachel Platten and Flo Rida. ESPN’s “SportsCenter” will be broadcasting from the park. There is a fireworks show at 11 p.m.
Playoff Fan Central/Tampa Convention Center (Noon-8 p.m.)
Sunday
Extra Yard 5k (8 a.m.)
The official road race of the College Football Playoff, the 2017 Extra Yard 5K is a family-friendly 3.1-mile race hosted in conjunction with the College Football Playoff national championship. The race will be held heart of downtown Tampa’s Championship Campus and will incorporate a scenic route down a portion of Bayshore Boulevard. In addition to the 5K, a 1-mile family fun run will be held along a portion of the course. The 5K starts at 8 a.m., the fun run at 9 a.m.
The registration fee for the 5K race is $30 and included one ticket to Playoff Fan Central at the Tampa Convention Center, a participant shirt (for the first 1,000 only), a finisher’s medal, a chipped race bib and an entry into the drawing to win two tickets to Monday’s national championship game. The registration fee for family fun run is $15 registration and includes one ticket to Playoff Fan Central at the Tampa Convention Center, a chipped race bib and an entry into the drawing to win two tickets to Monday’s national championship game.
Clearwater Beach Bash (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
The free, family-friendly event will feature a pep-rally atmosphere with games, live music and more.
Playoff Fan Central/Tampa Convention Center (Noon-8 p.m.)
Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (Gates open at noon)
Free outdoor concert series featuring a variety of local and national recording artists, including Trigger City Trio, Soul Circus Cowboys, Jamie N Commons, Gavin DeGraw and Usher. ESPN’s “SportsCenter” will be broadcasting from the park. There is a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
