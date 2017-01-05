No decision on Palmetto rezone request to heavy manufacturing

While no decision was made Thursday on a rezone request for a Palmetto property to heavy manufacturing, the general consensus among Manatee County commissioners was that the request was too intense for the area and a compromise was needed.
A 12.71-acre property along Bayshore Road could have been rezoned from suburban agriculture to heavy manufacturing, which concerned neighboring residents including Michael Alligood, whose property abuts the property in question on three sides. The applicant, William and Heidi Enneking, will meet with county staff members to see if there is another option for the property and come back before the commission at the Feb. 2 meeting.
The property, which is located on the east side of Bayshore Road and on the north side of 77th Avenue East, is in the Industrial-Heavy Future Land Use Category. The property is for sale, and the exact use of the property should the rezone request have been approved was unknown.
“Our goal is to bring something back that everybody is happy with,” said John Barnott, the county’s building and development services director. “I don’t want to go through this again.”
Several commissioners said mistakes may have been made when the designation was placed for this property back in the 1980s.
“We made mistakes so we need to change it,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said. “Let’s get it straight. Let’s get it right.”
Commissioner Carol Whitmore added: “I think there is a less intense use and the residents will feel a little bit better if it’s not heavy manufacturing.”
Also on Thursday, the commission:
- Approved a request by Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church to construct approximately 36,000 square feet of additional facilities at the church, which is located on the northwest corner of State Road 70 East and White Eagle Boulevard.
- Voted to continue an educational facilities plan amendment on the county’s comprehensive plan until the May land use meeting.
- Approved amendments to the county’s Pain Management Clinic Registration Ordinance.
- Approved airport impact overlay text and map amendments.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
