Thinking about drinking and driving this weekend? Beware, FHP special operation will be looking for you.

The Florida Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI wolfpack operation in Manatee County this weekend in a proactive effort to get anyone driving under the influence off the road and keep others safe.
Between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, FHP troopers will be on the roads, focusing on Interstate 75 as well as other state and county roadways monitoring traffic in an attempt to identify impaired drivers, according to a news release.
“The Florida Highway Patrol organizes such details to proactively remove impaired drivers from the roadways and ultimately enhance the safety of the motoring public,” the release stated.
Last weekend, FHP also conducted a DUI wolfpack operation in Manatee, Sarasota, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties.
Comments