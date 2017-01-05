Historic Oneco house struck by car

Margi Nanney was in her kitchen cutting up strawberries to put on her cereal before the sun rose Thursday.
Then, a huge crash.
Around 6:36 a.m., a white Mercury Grand Marquis jumped the sidewalk, crashed through their tinsel-adorned white picket fence and hit the historic Johnson Helm House.
There's an apparent car vs. house crash in the 2100 block of 53rd Ave E @bradentonherald pic.twitter.com/HxNtqUWSZ2— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) January 5, 2017
The driver appeared to be shaken up but had no visible injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
“We’re just grateful that she did not hit the tree or cars,” Nanney said.
The house, also known as the Helm-Nanney House which the Nanney family has lived in for thirty years, was built in 1908 and has been on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places since 2009. The three-story stone house sits on busy 53rd Avenue East.
