Driver injured after car overturned on U.S. 41

A man suffered minor injuries after his vehicle overturned in Sarasota County Tuesday afternoon.
The 21-year-old male driver of a 1996 Dodge Neon swerved after colliding with a 2003 Ford Edge that was attempting to make a right-hand turn onto U.S. 41 from Albee Road. The Ford Edge, driven by a 75-year-old Indiana man, was stopped at a red light, and the driver did not see the Dodge Neon coming, according to the FHP.
The front of the Ford Edge struck the front of the Dodge Neon, causing the Neon’s driver to steer to the left, which overturned the vehicle.
The driver of the Neon suffered minor injuries and was taken to Venice Regional Bayfront Health, according to FHP.
The driver of the Edge will be charged with failure to yield to right-of-way, according to the release.
No one else was injured in the incident.
