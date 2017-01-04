Bradenton man, 63, killed in motorcycle crash

A Bradenton man died after his motorcycle crashed into the back of another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Michael T. Pelletier, 63, of Bradenton, was driving a motorcycle north on 15th Street East near 37th Avenue East at approximately 1:49 p.m. when he failed to notice the vehicle in front of him had stopped, according to FHP.
The front of Pelletier’s motorcycle struck the rear of a 2004 PT Cruiser. Pelletier was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Pelletier was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the FHP said.
The 18-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old female passenger in the PT Cruiser were not injured, according to FHP.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
