‘More zeroes kept appearing:’ Sarasota father and son win scratch-off prize

At first, a Sarasota father and son thought they won big time.
It cost $25 to win what they thought was one-thousand big ones from the $10,000,000 Fortune Scratch-Off ticket from Publix on Tuesday.
“When we got home and my son scratched the ticket we thought we won $1,000,” said 55-year-old Sarasota resident Peter Del Pizzo, “but then he kept scratching and more zeroes kept appearing.”
Three more zeroes, to be exact, leading to the $1 million prize.
Del Pizzo bought the winning ticket at a North Venice Publix, located at 2438 Laurel Road East, according to a Florida Lottery press release. He chose to get the winnings as a lump sum of $729,000.
The odds of winning, according to the press release, are one in 2.88 million.
“We are both just so incredibly blessed that this happened to us,” Del Pizzo said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments