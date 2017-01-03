It’s official: Rick Wells is the new sheriff in town

On Tuesday morning, Sheriff Rick Wells’ dream came true.
Wells stood with his wife Lupita; two of his sons, Tyler and Brody; and father, former Sheriff Charlie Wells, at his side as he took the oath of office as sheriff of Manatee County.
“I always knew growing up that I would be a police officer. I really had no choice,” Wells said as the crowd laughed. “Growing up as a young boy, I would watch my father putting on his uniform every day, knowing that one day that would be me.”
He took a moment to acknowledge his son, Michael Wells, who could not be present, and his sister, Michelle Wells, who died in 1985, as he became overcome with emotion.
“Michelle spent a lot of time with me growing up, and I’m sure she’s looking down and thinking, ‘Holy cow, I can’t believe,’” Wells said as he turned tears to laughter.
Afterward, the elder Wells admitted that as he watched his son become emotional, he became “double emotional.”
“My family helped define me as a person, my belief that God has a purpose for a life and that He has blessed me with this opportunity to serve my community as sheriff of Manatee County, and my belief that people should be treated with respect no matter what the circumstances are,” Rick Wells said.
Wells also addressed all the men and women of the sheriff’s office, including those in the standing-room only crowd that spilled into the hallway at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.
“You are very important to me, and I worry about you like I would my family, because you are my family,” Wells said.
He vowed to continue to provide them with the best equipment and training available to assure they are as efficient and safe as possible.
“I will fight for you against unjust criticism, and I will challenge those critiques to stand one day in your shoes,” Wells said. “Your dedication to serve in this profession is aspiring, and it is my honor to serve next to you as your sheriff.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments