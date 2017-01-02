Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office seeking missing endangered adult

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing endangered adult after a Silver Alert was issued late Monday.
Carole Russell, 83, suffers from dementia and was last heard from at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday. She is believed to be driving a 2010 Red Toyota RAV4 with the Florida license plate KAROLE1.
Anyone with information on Russell is encouraged to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900. An anonymous tip can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477, or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
