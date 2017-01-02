Fog, rain, cooler temperatures expected as week goes on

Though Monday saw some heat after a cool weekend, temperatures are expected to dip and fog is expected to roll in later this week.
Monday afternoon with stay partially sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. But as the evening progresses, the skies will transition to mostly cloudy and temperatures will dip to about 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday’s predicted high of 82 is still well above the average high temperature for Jan. 2, which sits at 71 degrees. The record high, set in 1974, is a toasty 89, according to The Weather Channel.
A hazardous weather outlook was issued for the Manatee Coastal area Monday that warns of dense sea fog. The fog is expected to continue through Wednesday, with the possibility of moving onshore at times, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday will be met with a chance of showers after 1 p.m., with patchy fog expected at night. The National Weather Service notes the high is expected to near 78 while the low is predicted around 67.
A similar chance of showers and patchy fog is expected Wednesday with a high around 77 and a low of about 60. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 71 and low dropping to near 55.
After the anticipated days of rainfall, and more showers possible Friday, temperatures will drop for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Highs through Sunday are predicted in the upper 60s with lows in the 50.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
