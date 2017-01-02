They’re twins, but these newborns don’t share a birthday

These twins may not share a birthday, but they will have a good story to share as they grow up.
Twin boys were born to a couple in Glendale, Arizona, each in a different year. Sawyer was born at 11:51 p.m. Dec. 31, 2016, while his twin brother Everett made his appearance at 12:01 on Jan. 1, 2017, according to CNN reports.
The boys’ father told CNN Everett was a little more stubborn and that they had a little foreshadowing that this could happen when the babies were born.
These Arizona twins are not the only case. Similar phenomenons also reportedly occurred in Atlanta and for the second consecutive year in San Diego.
