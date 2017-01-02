Local

January 2, 2017 11:08 AM

They’re twins, but these newborns don’t share a birthday

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

These twins may not share a birthday, but they will have a good story to share as they grow up.

Twin boys were born to a couple in Glendale, Arizona, each in a different year. Sawyer was born at 11:51 p.m. Dec. 31, 2016, while his twin brother Everett made his appearance at 12:01 on Jan. 1, 2017, according to CNN reports.

The boys’ father told CNN Everett was a little more stubborn and that they had a little foreshadowing that this could happen when the babies were born.

These Arizona twins are not the only case. Similar phenomenons also reportedly occurred in Atlanta and for the second consecutive year in San Diego.

The first baby born in Manatee County in 2017 was Rebekah, born at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Rebekah was born to Pamala and Air Astenriter, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Talkback: Mark Young talks about Vice Mayor Gene Gallo's tragic loss of his wife

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos