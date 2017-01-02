Man on bike killed when he struck a car and fell into traffic

A Bradenton man is dead after after he was run over by a vehicle at approximately 8:11 p.m. Sunday in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Ronnie Allen, 46, of Bradenton, was riding a bicycle in the center northbound lane of U.S. 41, less than 600 feet south of Orlando Avenue, with a vehicle on his left side and behind him. Allen struck the right side of the vehicle in the left lane and fell off his bike into the center lane of traffic. The vehicle traveling behind him then ran over him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. A homicide investigator was called to respond.
Neither of the drivers nor any passengers were injured in the incident.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
