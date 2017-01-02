Missing endangered adult found with self-inflicted gunshot wound

The Bradenton Police Department located the missing endangered adult it was searching for early Monday, finding Kahlil Mustafa Graves with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The 46-year-old Graves, who had been last seen by his father on Friday riding a gray-and-red mountain bike, was located at the Baxter Motel in the 3500 block of West 14th Street.
Graves was transported to Blake Hospital, where he was listed in intensive care, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Before going missing, Graves left a suicide note, according to the BPD news release, and he stole several items from his father’s home, including a loaded Taurus Tracker revolver.
