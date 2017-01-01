Bradenton Police Department looking for missing endangered adult

The Bradenton Police Department is searching for a missing endangered adult who is believed to be armed, according to a press release.
Kahlil Mustafa Graves, 46, was last seen by his father on Friday riding a gray-and-red mountain bike.
Graves left a suicide note, according to the BPD release, and he stole several items from his father’s home, including a loaded Taurus Tracker revolver.
Graves was described in the press release as a black male, 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, either bald or with short hair.
If you see Graves, the Bradenton Police Department asks that you do not approach him and call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (941) 932-9300 or (941) 932-9309.
