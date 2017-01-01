False alarm leads to evacuation of Airside F at Tampa International Airport

Airside F at Tampa International Airport was evacuated for about 40 minutes Sunday afternoon, but it has now reopened, according to the airport’s official Twitter account.
At about 1:25 p.m., airport security evacuated Airside F, which serves eight airlines including American Airlines and British Airways. The rest of the airport remained open to traffic.
After about 40 minutes, Airside F was reopened after it was determined to be a false alarm related to a bag in a screening device, according to the TIA Twitter account.
As of about 2:05 p.m., passenger screening and flights had resumed from Airside F.
Comments