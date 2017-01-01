DUI Saturation Patrol results in 10 arrests by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office made 10 arrests overnight Saturday and into Sunday as part of its DUI Saturation Patrol to coincide with the New Year’s holiday.
The patrols were conducted in conjunction with the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign.
According to a news release from the MCSO, the arrests included two for DUI with property damage, two for leaving the scene of a hit and run, two for driving with a suspended license, and one each for refusal to submit a breath test, fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine with intent.
