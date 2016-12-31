Teen loses unborn child after being ejected during crash on Sunshine Skyway bridge

A 17-year-old Oklahoma teen lost her unborn child after she was ejected from a car that blew a tire on the Sunshine Skyway bridge, crashed into a concrete barrier, overturned and landed upright early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At 3:30 a.m., a 20-year-old Oklahoma man was driving a 2009 Kia Optima, heading north on Interstate 275 at mile marker 8.5 when a tire blew out, according to an FHP news release. The Kia crashed into a concrete barrier and hit a wall before flipping over and landing upright.
The driver and his four passengers were all taken to Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg to be treated for their injuries.
The pregnant teen was critically injured, and her unborn child did not survive.
The driver and one of the passengers, a 21-year-old Georgia man, suffered minor injuries. Two other passengers, females ages 16 and 18, were seriously injured.
