Man treated for smoke inhalation, after

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after going back inside his home after a fire had broken out, according to the Cedar Hammock Fire District.
At about 3:10 p.m. Friday, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to a duplex in the 1100 block of 34th Avenue West in Bradenton to reports of a structure fire with someone trapped inside.
When firefighters from Cedar Hammock Fire District arrived, there was smoke billowing out of the home and they entered to find flames coming from the kitchen. They also found the man who lived on the one side of the duplex and took him to safety.
The resident, who had become trapped when he went back inside the home after the fire had started, was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by paramedics.
“There was no working smoke detector,” said Capt. Matt Rose, battalion chief. “It’s a reminder to have a working smoke detector and change the batteries every time you change the clock.”
Five fire engines responded to the fire, four from Cedar Hammock Fire District and one from the City of Bradenton Fire Department.
