Woman was last seen in Sarasota. Now a Silver Alert has been issued

A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a woman who was last seen in Sarasota, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Sylvia Charles, 73, of Charlotte County, has been missing since about 3:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Silver alert. Charles has blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs about 130 pounds and is 5-foot-6. She was wearing a dark-colored jacket and blue pants.
She was last seen in the area of Clark Road and Interstate 75 in Sarasota County.
Charles may be traveling in a white Lexus LX470 with a state of Indiana bicentennial commemorative gold-rimmed license plate marked WFV 538, authorities said.
Anyone who comes into contact with Charles is asked to call 911 immediately.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments