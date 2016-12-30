Eaglet watch continues on live video

Friday afternoon, the pip – or crack – in the egg widened and for a few moments, movement could be seen from the opening.
On Thursday, the hatching process of a much-anticipated eaglet officially began. Now, tens of thousands of viewers wait for it to make its first appearance.
Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a pip appeared in one of the eggs when the American bald eagle Harriet stood to reposition herself.
Eyes from across the world once again are glued to the live Southwest Florida Eagle Cam as viewers hope to see an eaglet hatch.
The live look-in on the featured nest was set up four years ago by Dick Pritchett Real Estate Inc. as the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, providing the view of an eagle’s nest to millions.
Harriet laid her first egg this year on Nov. 22, with a second egg laid three days later. Harriet’s mate is named M15 and occasionally can be seen taking a turn sitting on the eggs in the nest.
The incubation period for an eagle egg is about 35 days, according to the National Eagle Center.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments