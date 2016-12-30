Driver in wrong way crash on Sunshine Skyway Bridge closes south-bound lanes

The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 were closed at 54th Avenue South in Pinellas County for several following a wrong-way crash Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The accident occured at 3:34 a.m. Friday when a 2005 Ford 4-door traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the Skyway Bridge collided nearly head-on with a 2000 GMC pickup near the 8 mile post.
The female driver of the Ford sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.
The male driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
FHP reported about 9:15 a.m. that the south-bound lanes had reopened.
