Bradenton feeling cooler temps today

The Tampa Bay area is feeling a big difference this morning with much cooler and drier air moving in behind the cold front. The temperatures will only climb to the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees below normal.
The front is moving through South Florida this morning. Strong surface high pressure is building in from the west with mostly sunny skies and gusty north winds today.
The winds are 15-25 mph and a High Surf Advisory is in effect for the beaches today. There is also a high risk of rip currents. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Tampa Bay and the Gulf waters through the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly clear and colder.
Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s around Tampa Bay. In our northern counties, the low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. There will be lighter winds overnight and there could be a few spots of patchy frost in our northern counties early Saturday morning.
After the cold start on Saturday, the warming trend begins tomorrow afternoon.
The area of high pressure to our north will move quickly east into the Atlantic with a return to east to southeast winds this weekend. This will allow temperatures to rebound back to normal Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.
