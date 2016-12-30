Bradenton feeling cooler temps today

0:49 Gene Gallo reflects on the loss of his wife Pause

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

1:33 Dr. Jose Matta is retiring after 30 years delivering Manatee County babies

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting

0:51 Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

0:51 Flooding scenes in Bradenton from Tropical Storm Hermine

0:27 Alligator filmed in the waters of a flooded Bradenton street during Tropical Storm Hermine

2:03 Law enforcement officials announce results of long-term heroin trafficking investigation in Manatee