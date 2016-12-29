Positions shuffled at Bradenton Police Department

The new year will bring a shuffling of personnel at the Bradenton Police Department as Police Chief Melanie Bevan works to cross-train staff and prepare them for future responsibilities.
The upcoming personnel changes were announced in a department memo that was sent out Wednesday to all officers and staff members.
“I believe in cross-training and succession planning,” Bevan told the Bradenton Herald. “Everybody should be aware of and to a degree have an understanding and some level of expertise in other people’s jobs that are of equal rank.”
The timing, Bevan said, was because she felt she has been at Bradenton Police long enough to make the changes. She was sworn in Feb. 16.
The following personnel changes will be effective Jan. 8:
▪ Capt. William Fowler will move from patrol to patrol support — handling accreditation, staff inspections and serving as volunteer coordinator.
▪ Capt. John Affolter will move from patrol support to patrol.
▪ Lt. Jeremy Giddens will move from patrol support to the Office of Professional Standards.
▪ Lt. William Knight will move from patrol to the Special Investigations Unit.
▪ Lt. James Racky will move from patrol support to patrol.
▪ Lt. Brian Thiers will move from Office of Professional Standards to the Criminal Investigations Section — supervising the traffic unit and acting as the public information officer for the department, replacing Racky.
▪ Sgt. John Negron will move from patrol to the Office of Professional Standards.
▪ Sgt. Phillip Waller will move within patrol.
▪ Sgt. Jose Santos will move from patrol to patrol support in the Property and Evidence section.
▪ Officer Adam Wollard will move from patrol to the Office of Professional Standards.
The following personnel change will be effective Jan. 29:
▪ Sgt. Anthony Ramdath will move from patrol support to patrol.
As part of the changes, three officers, including Thiers, will be sent to training for public information officer duties.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
