Closings for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Buses
Manatee County Area Transit: Regular service.
Manatee Trolley (Anna Maria Island): Regular service.
Sarasota County Area Transit: Regular service.
Government offices
Anna Maria: Closed Jan. 2
Bradenton Beach: Closed Jan. 2
City of Bradenton: Closed Jan. 2
City of Palmetto: Closed Jan. 2
City of Sarasota: Closed Jan. 2
Holmes Beach: Closed Jan. 2
Lakewood Ranch Town Hall: Closed Jan. 2
Town of Longboat Key: Closed Jan. 2
Manatee County: Closed Jan. 2
Sarasota County: Closed Jan. 2
Manatee County Tax Collector's Office: Closed Jan. 2
Clerk of Circuit Court
Manatee County: Closed Jan. 2
Sarasota County: Closed Jan. 2
Supervisor of Elections:
Manatee County: Closed Jan. 2
Sarasota County: Closed Jan. 2
Garbage pickup
City of Anna Maria: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.
City of Bradenton: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.
City of Bradenton Beach: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.
City of Palmetto: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.
City of Sarasota: No interruption of service.
Holmes Beach: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.
Longboat Key: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day.
Manatee County: No service Jan 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.
Sarasota County: No interruption of service.
Grocery stores
Detwilers: Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.
Fresh Market: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 1.
Publix: Open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 31. Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 1. Pharmacy: Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.
Winn-Dixie: Regular hours Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Pharmacy: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.
Libraries
Manatee County: Closed Jan. 2
Sarasota County: Closed Jan. 2
Post Office
All branches: Closed Jan. 2
Schools
Manatee County: Closed
Sarasota County: Closed
The Herald
Business offices: Closed Jan. 2
