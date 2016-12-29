Local

December 29, 2016 9:20 AM

Closings for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Buses

Manatee County Area Transit: Regular service.

Manatee Trolley (Anna Maria Island): Regular service.

Sarasota County Area Transit: Regular service.

Government offices

Anna Maria: Closed Jan. 2

Bradenton Beach: Closed Jan. 2

City of Bradenton: Closed Jan. 2

City of Palmetto: Closed Jan. 2

City of Sarasota: Closed Jan. 2

Holmes Beach: Closed Jan. 2

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall: Closed Jan. 2

Town of Longboat Key: Closed Jan. 2

Manatee County: Closed Jan. 2

Sarasota County: Closed Jan. 2

Manatee County Tax Collector's Office: Closed Jan. 2

Clerk of Circuit Court

Manatee County: Closed Jan. 2

Sarasota County: Closed Jan. 2

Supervisor of Elections:

Manatee County: Closed Jan. 2

Sarasota County: Closed Jan. 2

Garbage pickup

City of Anna Maria: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

City of Bradenton: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

City of Bradenton Beach: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

City of Palmetto: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

City of Sarasota: No interruption of service.

Holmes Beach: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

Longboat Key: No service Jan. 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day.

Manatee County: No service Jan 2. Pick up will be postponed by one day through Saturday.

Sarasota County: No interruption of service.

Grocery stores

Detwilers: Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

Fresh Market: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 1.

Publix: Open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 31. Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 1. Pharmacy: Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

Winn-Dixie: Regular hours Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Pharmacy: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1.

Libraries

Manatee County: Closed Jan. 2

Sarasota County: Closed Jan. 2

Post Office

All branches: Closed Jan. 2

Schools

Manatee County: Closed

Sarasota County: Closed

The Herald

Business offices: Closed Jan. 2

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Starbucks trashed by woman upset she didn't get bus change

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos