Security beefs up for National Championship at Raymond James

With the College Football Playoff semifinal contests taking place Saturday, the clock is ticking down to the title game in Tampa.
The National Championship game is set for Jan. 9 at Raymond James Stadium.
Security officials have been preparing for weeks behind the scenes at RJS — and at venues across the Bay area when title game-related events will be held.
Tampa police, who said security during the events are a priority, continue to coordinate plans this week for locations where events are being held, including the Tampa Convention Center and Curtis Hixon Park.
Last week, Tampa police did a run-through of a security sweep at Raymond James Stadium, ahead of the 70,000 fans expected for the title game.
On Thursday, police and Tampa Fire Rescue personnel will train at various locations in the Bay area.
Officials say bicycles and horseback will be their best way of cutting through the big crowds.
Paramedics will be on bikes for quick responses to medical emergencies and mounted police will be on horseback for a higher vantage point to target security and other issues more quickly.
And the city still uses dozens of security cameras that were installed for the Republican National Convention in 2012.
The College Football Playoff semifinal games Saturday pit Alabama against Washington in the Peach Bowl and Ohio State against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. The winners advance to Tampa.
