Bradenton man struck, killed when he stopped to pick up items from the road

A Bradenton man who was retrieving lost objects from the roadway when he was struck and killed in Hillsborough County on Tuesday has been identified, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
James Anderson, 81, was picking up items in the road that fell from his pickup truck while driving along U.S. 41 north of Elsberry Road at 6:46 a.m., according to the FHP.
A 2013 Dodge van was traveling north on U.S. 41 and struck Anderson after failing to see him in the road, according to FHP.
Anderson died at the scene.
