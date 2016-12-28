Naked man in Tampa jumps on cars, dies

Police say a naked man running in the street that caused the closure of south Dale Mabry Highway Wednesday morning has died.
According to Tampa police, the naked man was running around on the roadway jumping on cars just after 5:30 a.m., causing officers to close southbound Dale Mabry from Columbus Drive to just before Interstate 275.
Several officers responded to the scene to subdue the man, who was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital. He was pronounced dead there a short time later.
“It is a bizarre situation out here we are still sorting out,” said TPD spokesman Stephen Hegarty. “Apparently this naked man came out of nowhere and started jumping on cars. He was banging his head on the windshield of a car and he began to bleed.”
As officers took the man into custody, he kept fighting and kicking, Hegarty said. The man had a medical emergency while being rushed to the hospital, Hegarty added.
The incident began near Dale Mabry and Spruce Street, where the man began leaping on cars and running around. Hegarty did not say if the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs but added that is being investigated along with determining the man's identity.
“He was behaving as if on (a) mind altering drug possibly,” Hegarty said.
Police immediately shut down the southbound lanes and took the man into custody. Tampa Police Chief Eric Ward and Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn also responded to the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
