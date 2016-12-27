One woman is dead after DeSoto County crash

A 73-year-old woman from Arcadia was killed in a crash in DeSoto County around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The woman was driving south in a 1998 Oldsmobile the along County Road 661 when she attempted to turn left onto Southwest Garner Avenue. She traveled into the northbound lane and collided with a 2015 Ford F450, according to FHP.
Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch after crash. The female driver of the Oldsmobile was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the deceased driver has not yet been released, pending family notification.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
