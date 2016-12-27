Registration opens for Manatee Audubon bird course

Registration is open for the Manatee County Audubon Society 2017 bird identification course. The course includes four classes: Jan. 10, Jan.11, Jan. 17 and Jan. 18. Each class is set for 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church , 4635 26th St. W., Bradenton.
Included in the course are two full-day field trips, which begin at 7 a.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 21. About 100 bird species are expected to be seen and identified on the two field trips, including Painted Buntings, the signature bird of Felts Audubon Preserve in Palmetto.
Fee: $50, plus the 2017 MCAS membership fee ($20/household). To participate, contact Steve Black at 941-376-0110 or sblack4823@gmail.com.
Comments