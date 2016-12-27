Local

December 27, 2016 3:12 PM

Suncoast gives blood donors many choices to give in 2017

Herald Staff Report

MANATEE

SunCoast Blood Bank has scheduled 27 community blood drives in Manatee and Sarasota counties in January and February.

The January drives include: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 2 at Lowe’s, 4012 14th St. W., Bradenton; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 6 at Rocky Bluff Library, 7016 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Publix-Parrish, 9005 U.S. 301 N., Parrish; 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Parrish United Methodist Church, 12180 US Hwy. 301 N., Parrish; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 8 at Thunder By The Bay-The Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch; 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at Orange Theory Fitness, 5496 Lena Road, Lakewood Ranch; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 14 at The Gardens Mobile Home Park, 11300 U.S. 301 N., Parrish; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 14 at Walmart, 8320 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Peridia Golf & Country Club, 4950 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton; noon-4 p.m. Jan. 18 at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Walmart, 8320 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Yacht Club at Heritage Harbour, 6510 Anchor Loop, Bradenton; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Walmart, 5810 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton; 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 22 at Wolves Head Pizza & Wings, 1837 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton; 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 23 at Trailer Estates, 6814 Canada Blvd., Bradenton; 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Ringling College of Art & Design, 2700 N. Tamiami Tr., Sarasota; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Walmart, 8320 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 29 at CrossPointe Fellowship Church, 8605 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach; 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 30 at Bayou Oaks Apartments, 1160 Four Seasons Circle, Sarasota and 12:30 p.m. -4 p.m. Jan. 31 at Professional Support Center, 2501 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton.

Information: www.scbb.org.

