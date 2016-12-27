Deputies find pot on woman who trashed Starbucks

Leslie McHugh was about to pay for her quad-grande-chesnut-praline latte at a Riverview Starbucks Tuesday morning, but she wasn’t expecting a commotion.
A 42-year-old woman, who had been trespassed from the same Starbucks Monday, was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after she “became irate” and started throwing things in the store.
Around 7 a.m., Abigail Rowe, of Riverview, was told by employees that they could not give her change for the bus because it was store policy not to open the register to make change. She also had been trespassed from the same U.S. 301 and Big Bend Road location Monday for demanding free coffee and throwing items on the tables, according to sheriff’s office chief public information officer Debbie Carter. Rowe then began picking up chairs and pushing a display that fell on McHugh’s 7-year-old daughter.
“She actually said, ‘Is your security camera rolling?’” McHugh said in a phone interview Tuesday. She also claimed the woman said, “I know how you treat my people.”
Catching the aftermath on video, McHugh panned through the store, which had shelves knocked over and green bags of coffee grounds strewn about.
McHugh said the woman’s daughter began crying, so employees took some customers to the back and distracted the girl with cookies and chocolate milk.
It took three men and a woman to subdue Rowe before deputies arrived. After searching Rowe, deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia on her person, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Nothing like a show of good teamwork!” McHugh wrote in a Facebook post about the incident. “I really need to just start making coffee at home...”
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
