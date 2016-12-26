Local

December 26, 2016

Police: Driver arrested after wrong-way crash

By Hannah Morse

Bradenton

The driver in a wrong-way crash was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

After 12 p.m., the driver of a white Crown Victoria — whose identity has yet to be released — was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Third Avenue West when the driver saw a police car patrolling the area, according to Lt. James Wilkinson. The driver then made a U-turn to head westbound on Third Avenue West.

According to Wilkinson, the driver then hit one car then turned southbound on northbound Ninth Street West lanes and hit head-on a black Toyota truck. The Crown Victoria driver then fled the scene and was caught and arrested soon after.

Specific charges are pending, according to police. All involved in the crash had minor injuries, Wilkinson said.

Northbound lanes of Ninth Street West at Third Avenue West were temporarily blocked and traffic was rerouted.

This story will be updated.

