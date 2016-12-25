Another record high temperature Sunday at Sarasota Bradenton airport

Christmas has arrived, but you wouldn’t know it based on the weather outside.
In what’s becoming a regular phenomenon this month, it was another record day of warm temperatures in parts of Florida. The high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was 85 degrees Sunday, which tied a record high, according to Bay News 9 meteorologist Diane Kacmarik.
In his forecast for the week ahead, fellow Bay News 9 meteorologist Josh Linker said it will be a few days before there’s any noticeable dip in temperatures.
“Despite some modest low level moisture, the strength of the ridge of high pressure overhead should keep rain chances limited to 10 percent ... through Monday,” Linker said on BayNews9.com. “For Monday and Tuesday, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.”
According to the website’s seven-day forecast, a cold front will approach Florida by Thursday, but that likely won’t mean much in the way of rain. Highs will be in the 80s at least through Wednesday, with a possible dip into the upper 70s Thursday before a bigger drop into the 60s on Friday.
But if you like the warm weather, don’t worry. Temperatures will be approaching 80 again in time for New Year’s Day.
The average high temperature so far in December is 78 degrees, which is five degrees above normal.
Comments