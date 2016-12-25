Possible meth lab found at site of homeless camp fire

0:51 Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish Pause

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

2:03 Law enforcement officials announce results of long-term heroin trafficking investigation in Manatee

0:51 Flooding scenes in Bradenton from Tropical Storm Hermine

0:27 Alligator filmed in the waters of a flooded Bradenton street during Tropical Storm Hermine

1:01 Santa goes swimming with sharks

0:25 Desmond Blue making best of football second chance

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested