Fire sweeps through Manatee homeless camp

Witnesses fear that two people may be missing after flames on Christmas Eve swept through a former flea market being used as a homeless camp in the community of Oneco.
Fire officials at the scene of the former La Mexicana flea market, 5715 15th St. E., however, said they were unaware of any injuries or fatalities as of late Saturday afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m., 10 firefighters were still searching the smoldering ruins.
The fire broke out shortly after 1 p.m., causing smoke to fill the sky throughout the area. Flames quickly consumed many of the flimsy, shack-like buildings of the former flea market, causing people to exit the area to seek safety, witnesses at the scene said.
“You’ve got to remember, people are living in there. They scattered real quick,” said Lt. Melvin Bonds of Southern Manatee Fire Rescue. “That’s why you see people walking and crying. They lost the place where they live.”
Bonds said a 911 call was received at 1:08 p.m., and 35 firefighters responded to the scene.
“They had their hands full,” he said.
The former flea market is located at the southeast corner of 15th Street East and 57th Avenue East. Traffic at the intersection was detoured away from the scene.
Red Cross personnel arrived at the scene about 2:30 p.m. to assist with providing water and refreshments to fire crews, and an MCAT bus was available to provide air conditioning for first responders.
Bonds said the site would be bulldozed once the fire marshal completes an investigation.
