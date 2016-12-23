Santa will see temperatures in 80s over Christmas weekend.

Skies will go from mostly clear to partly cloudy into Saturday morning. Once again, there will be areas of fog that develop.
Morning lows will be a bit milder with low to mid 60s south of Tampa Bay.
Saturday will be a nice day, with a mix of sun and clouds. It will also, however, be a warmer day, with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Christmas Day on Sunday will be one of the warmest days of the week, with highs in the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a 10 percent chance of an afternoon shower.
Comments