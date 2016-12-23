Tampa teen listed as missing and endangered

A Tampa teenager has been listed as missing and endangered.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Hope Megan Manfredi left her home in the 12000 block of Stanwyck Circle at 1 a.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since.
Officials said Manfredi needs medication and does not have it with her.
She is described as a white female, 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and was carrying a gray backpack.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
