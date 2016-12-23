The most popular stories aren’t always pleasant. But at least we have alligators.

Crime and other tragedies dominated the headlines in Bradenton and Manatee County, and not surprisingly they received the most attention from visitors to Bradenton.com in 2016.
We also had alligators.
Lots of alligators.
TOP 10 LOCAL STORIES
1. Obama commutes sentence of Bradenton rapper Tampa Tony
One of President Barack Obama’s most passionate initiatives — attempting to remedy racial disparities in sentencing for federal drug crimes — hit home when Obama in November commuted the sentence of Bradenton based rap singer Antonio Lee “Tampa Tony” Alls, who was sentenced to life in prison in March 2008. Obama reduced his sentence to 20 years in prison.
2. Teenager arrested after man dies in fiery tanker crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in March after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he fled the scene of a crash they say he caused.
3. Two adults killed four children injured in Manatee County by tornado
A tornado that roared through Duette on Jan. 17 picked up a doublewide mobile home, killing a couple and injuring their four grandchildren.
4. Bradenton man knocked unconscious by witnesses when he tries to rob Walgreens of Oxycodone
Anthony Robert Nemeth was charged in February with attempted robbery for trying to rob a Walgreen’s store on Cortez Road in Bradenton. Security camera footage shows the hold-up was foiled when a customer knocked him out and witnesses detained up until Bradenton police officers arrived.
5. He extracted 10 teeth without anesthesia. And he wasn’t a dentist, cops say
Robert “Robbie” Rheinlander, claiming he had been a dentist in South Carolina before moving to Florida, began performing tooth extractions and examinations and making dentures out of his home or at patients’ homes, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested in December.
6. Double murder victims were shot five times, stabbed more than 30 in revenge for Bradenton burglary, detectives say
John Karl Tuxford and Jordan Finlon died in January after they were kidnapped at gunpoint; he was shot five times and she was stabbed more than 30 times -- revenge for stealing money from one of the suspects, according to detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Homicide Investigative Unit.
7. 2 found shot to death in Bradenton apartment
Demetrius Robinson, 37, and his girlfriend, Florence Randall, 31, were found shot to death in their home on the morning of Jan. 1. It was the first of two homicides on New Year’s Day, and both remain unsolved.
8. 15 suspects charged in major Manatee County heroin investigation
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in February announced the arrests of 15 people as part of an 18-month investigation of heroin-related activities in the county.
9. A neighbor was asked to clean a home. She found a grenade in the oven
A neighbor helping to clean a vacated mobile home discovered a grenade strapped to a package with a highly flammable substance on Dec. 10, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The bomb squad was able to clear the scene without the device going off.
10. Janiya Thomas eldest sister told investigators girl was tied dunked in water in bath
In the latest development of a murder case that started in October 2015, it was revealed in December 2015 that Janiya Thomas' eldest sister told investigators she saw their mother tie Janiya up and dunk her head in water inside the bathroom she was regularly locked in. The case continued to draw attention well into 2016. The child’s mother, Keishanna Thomas, is awaiting trial on murder and child abuse charges.
TOP 10 LOCAL VIDEOS
1. Bradenton man beaten up by witness while trying to rob Walgreens pharmacy
Bradenton man beaten up by a witness while trying to rob a pharmacy in Bradenton.
2. Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting
Bradenton police say Karl John Tuxford was shot to death in East Bradenton. Authorities say the same man also stabbed to death a woman whose body was found later the same day in rural Manatee County.
3. Flooding scenes in Bradenton from Tropical Storm Hermine
Tropical Storm Hermine in August dumped torrential rains on the Bradenton area.
4. Alligator filmed in the waters of flooded Bradenton during Tropical Storm Hermine
Iris Adorno spotted an alligator in the flooded street at 55th Avenue East and 18th Street eAST in Bradenton while she was recording the effects of Tropical Storm Hermine for relatives out of state.
5. Palmetto resident recalls alligator attack on dog
Chris Leister, 50, speaks about his dog, Arek, being attacked by an alligator.
6. Hammerhead shark snatches tarpon from angler off Anna Maria Island
William Osborne was fishing off Bean Point when the hammerhead surfaced near his boat.
7. Bradenton police captain talks about Thursday’s homicide
Bradenton police Capt. William Fowler talks about a homicide in November in Bradenton.
8. Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish
Word about a giant alligator that prowls on and near Manatee County golf course has gone worldwide.
9. 2 killed, 4 injured in Duette tornado
Severe storms rolled through Manatee County on Jan. 17.
10. Scene of the tanker truck crash on southbound 75 at University Parkway in Sarasota
A tanker truck crash killed the driver while on Interstate 75 in Sarasota.
