Sheriff: Pasco man has no ties to terrorism

Pasco County Sheriff's investigators say they have found no evidence linking a 21-year-old man accused of assaulting deputies to terrorism.
Officials said Sherif Elganainy was experimenting with dangerous chemicals in his bedroom, which led his parents to call authorities to their New Port Richey home.
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco initially raised a possible terror link but later said Elganainy is not being investigated as a potential terror suspect.
Elganainy was taken into custody Wednesday after deputies said they found suspicious materials in his bedroom.
Pasco County Fire Rescue was called to Mahmoud Elganainy's home in Carissa Lane in the Summertree subdivision around 6:20 a.m. over a report of an unresponsive elderly man.
Mahmoud Elganainy's wife contacted authorities about fumes that may have led to his collapse. He was taken to a hospital.
When deputies arrived, officials said they saw suspicious materials in the bedroom of the couple's son, Sherif Elganainy, 21.
When deputies tried to take Elganainy into custody, officials said he attacked the deputies, causing a violent fight to break out.
"During this incident, he (Sherif Elganainy) tries to grab the gun and unholster the gun from the deputies, tries to pull it out," Nocco said. "They're fighting for their lives in this situation. He (Sherif Elganainy) is an individual who has shown violence in the past and is showing violence toward law enforcement now."
One of the deputies incurred a broken bone in his hand and another deputy received a blow to the head before the suspect was subdued.
"I can tell you there were chemicals out there," Nocco said. "He was researching further how to make other chemical devices. He had made statements about these things."
Investigators are still trying to determine what those chemicals are.
In the meantime, Elganainy is facing charges of domestic violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.
