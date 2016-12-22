Tropic Isles donates bikes, toys to Toys for Tots

The spirit of giving continues as the holidays quickly approach.
The community of Tropic Isles, a resident-owned co-op and marina in Palmetto, has raised money for Toys for Tots in the past. But this year, they were able to donate more than just funds to ensure area children had a memorable Christmas, according to Cindy Shaw, editor of the Tropic Isles newsletter.
Thanks to residents and vendors of Tropic Isles, more than $700 worth of toys and 75 bicycles and helmets were donated to Toys for Tots, Shaw said.
Residents Pat Brazil and Jack Miller for spearheaded the drive. In addition, Paul Smith, co-op manager, and Tim Matthews delivered bicycle helmets that were donated by the Palmetto Police Department.
Sara Nealeigh
