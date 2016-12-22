Local

December 22, 2016 10:30 AM

Bradenton Police non-emergency phone lines down temporarily

By Hannah Morse

Bradenton

If you’re trying to call the Bradenton Police Department with an inquiry, you might have trouble reaching them Thursday.

The department announced that it has a phone outage and is temporarily unable to accept incoming, non-emergency calls.

For emergencies, lines for 911 aren’t affected as they go to the county’s Emergency Communications Center.

For now, anyone needing to contact the department for non-emergencies can contact the Bradenton Police communications center at 941-932-9394 or 941-932-9393.

