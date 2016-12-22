Bradenton Police non-emergency phone lines down temporarily

If you’re trying to call the Bradenton Police Department with an inquiry, you might have trouble reaching them Thursday.
The department announced that it has a phone outage and is temporarily unable to accept incoming, non-emergency calls.
For emergencies, lines for 911 aren’t affected as they go to the county’s Emergency Communications Center.
For now, anyone needing to contact the department for non-emergencies can contact the Bradenton Police communications center at 941-932-9394 or 941-932-9393.
