HB2 repeal fails, but St. Pete mayor offered N.C. residents to move to ‘inclusive’ city

It was a heated debate over transgender rights, but North Carolina lawmakers failed to repeal the “bathroom bill” on Wednesday.
The bill bans people from using public restrooms that don’t correspond to their biological sex as listed on their birth certificates. Now, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, is speaking out.
In an op-ed in The Charlotte Observer in April, Kriseman extended an offer to North Carolina residents to move to St. Pete. He said he wants them to know that St. Petersburg is “welcoming, inclusive, and open for business.”
Kriseman also wrote that he wants business to relocate to Florida, where “the sun shines on all.”
This all comes after North Carolina lost millions of dollars in tourism revenue after boycotts when the “bathroom bill” was originally passed.
Lawmakers were expected to repeal it on Wednesday but with Republicans feuding over whether to fully or partially repeal it, and Democrats accusing them of reneging on a pledge to get rid of it, lawmakers couldn’t come to an agreement.
For now, the bill will remain in place.
Comments