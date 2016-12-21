Christmas party provides cheer, clothes, toys and food to children

An event designed to bring holiday cheer to underprivileged children was held once again Wednesday.
The Lawton Chiles Christmas for Kids Party gave each child a new pair of shoes, an outfit of clothing, an age-appropriate toy and a voucher for a food basket for the family. The party is named in memory of Florida’s 41st governor and longtime U.S. senator.
Eighty children participated in the event hosted by the Chiles Restaurant Group at the Sandbar Restaurant’s special events pavilion. The day was highlighted by visits with Santa Claus, characters in costumes, along with games, face painting and lunch.
Children’s programs with Head Start and RCMA, a nonprofit child-care center in Palmetto, were included in this year’s event.
Organizers Ed and Tina Chiles said they are thankful to those who have given generously in the past this year.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
