Motorcyclist hit after driving with lights off, says FHP

A 22-year-old Polk City motorcyclist was seriously injured and cited after a crash early Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
William Lundy was driving a 2002 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle in the eastbound center lane of Clark Road, just west of Derek Avenue, around 5:28 a.m. According to FHP, an 81-year-old Sarasota man was driving a 1995 GMC Sonoma in the westbound left turn lane of Clark Road.
The 81-year-old man attempted to make a left turn and drove into the path of Lundy. The front of the man’s car hit Lundy from the left and he was was thrown from his motorcycle, according to FHP.
Lundy was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Witnesses of the crash said Lundy was driving without his lights on. He was cited with driving without headlights on and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments