Drunk driving cause of Dale Mabry crash, says FHP

Pieces of paper littered Dale Mabry Highway. Three cars were completely demolished. Three people were seriously injured.
The scene of Wednesday morning’s crash on Dale Mabry Highway at Waters Avenue is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The identities of the three drivers involved have not been released yet. FHP is investigating the crash as a possible fatality.
Around 5 a.m., the driver in a 2009 Toyota Yaris was traveling eastbound on Waters Avenue, while a 2009 Nissan Maxima was southbound on Dale Mabry and a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe was northbound. According to FHP, the driver in the Yaris was under the influence of alcohol and ran a red light. The Yaris struck the Maxima, which was then pushed into the path of the Tahoe.
Two drivers were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and the other was taken to Florida Hospital Carrollwood. All are being treated for serious injuries.
The crash had shut down northbound Dale Mabry lanes and westbound Waters Avenue lanes for about four hours.
