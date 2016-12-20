HUD awards more than $800,000 to fight homelessness in Manatee, Sarasota

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday that it awarded eight grants to Manatee-Sarasota institutions totaling over $800,000 in the department’s continuum of care competition for homelessness assistance awards.
Seven of the grants are renewals, which include Everyone’s Home, Casa San Jose, Harvest House Permanent Supportive Housing, Building Strong Families, Community Assisted and Supported Living Supportive Housing (CASL) and Homeless Management Information Systems (HIMS).
Last year, nine grants totaling over $1 million were awarded to homelessness programs in the area.
Homelessness in Manatee is on the rise, although across Florida its decreasing. In Manatee, there was a 68 percent increase in homeless individuals from last year to this year.
The programs and grants are as follows:
- Everyone’s Home 2016 I: $131,539
- Everyone’s Home 2016 II: $80,000
- 2016 CoC Planning Grant: $75,281
- HMIS Renewal 2016: $74,575
- Renewal Casa San Jose: $80,778
- Renewal Harvest House Permanent Supportive Housing FY2016: $120,736
- 2016 Renewal, Building Strong Families: $101,608
- Renewal, CASL Supportive Housing: $207,013
