Sen. Bill Galvano reflects on Manatee County Legislative Delegation meeting

Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects and a vehicle that was used in a drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of 28th Street, Sarasota, at approximately 4:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.
The Coast Guard is unloading the latest stash of cocaine nabbed from smugglers off the Eastern Pacific Ocean — all 26.5 tons of it. The Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Naval Crews and interagency partners took the drugs from smuggling boats found along the coasts of Central and South America. Boats suspected of smuggling are tracked by military or law enforcement, but the boarding of the ship is done by U.S. Coast Guardsmen.
On Wednesday, December 14, 2016, a Sarasota resident in the 3200 block of Tallywood Lane called 911 to report a gator had wandered into his front yard. Sergeant Bruce King, who used to work for Florida Fish