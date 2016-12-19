Sentencing dates for drug-dealing couple set

Sentencing dates are approaching for a Bradenton couple convicted of felony drug trafficking and sales charges.
Rashanda Spates’ sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m., according to court documents.
Deandrick Bacon is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 13, 2017, at 2 p.m. He faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum sentence of 100 years, according to a release from the State Attorney Ed Brodsky’s Office.
Bacon, 39, was convicted Dec. 14 in a two-day jury trial of trafficking in heroin, possession of a fentanyl, possession of heroin, sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a church and sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church, according to the state attorney’s office.
The crimes, investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, were committed between May 25 and June 3, the release stated.
Bacon was on federal supervised release after serving a 10-year sentence for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base. He also has prior convictions for selling cocaine within 200 feet of a public housing facility.
Spates, 39, pleaded guilty earlier this month on charges of the sale of heroin and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. Spates was placed on the supervised release program until her sentencing date.
